FootJoy StaSof Glove

It’s extremely important to find the right golf glove to get the optimum fit and feel to suit your requirements. If your hands feel comfortable on the grip, you will feel more confident and more able to make a free and focused swing.

FootJoy has been a leading name in the golf glove market for decades and their products are trusted by millions of players across the world. They have a range of glove options to suit golfers of all abilities, from the top-level professionals down to those just starting out in the game.

The StaSof glove from FootJoy has won more Major Championships than any other glove model. This iconic glove features a myriad of performance features for golfers of all abilities. It continues to offer a soft and comfortable feel, a tailored fit and excellent grip and durability in all playing conditions.

Ultimate in feel

New Taction3 Advanced Performance Leather from Pittards of England is an incredibly durable premium leather that offers the ultimate in feel, water and perspiration resistance, while providing exceptional grip performance in all playing conditions.

More precise placement of finer gauge elastics improves the overall feel and consistency of fit while strategically placed perforations and the PowerNet mesh improves breathability and flexibility. It’s one of the most comfortable gloves on today’s market.

An iconic piece of equipment

The StaSof is an iconic piece of golf equipment and it has stood the test of time. Improvements and technological advances make this the best StaSof to date and it’s an item of kit that all golfers will appreciate. The fit and feel is second to none yet the durability is impressive too. There’s nothing quite like pulling a new glove on at the start of the round and it’s even better if it’s a FootJoy StaSof.

