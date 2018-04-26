Live View Golf is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Live View Golf

Live View Golf is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list. See all the products that made the list on our Editor’s Choice Homepage.

One of the biggest problems when it comes to improving your golf swing is the difference between feel and real. You watch your swing over and over on a video and notice what you may or may not be doing wrong, but it is almost impossible to know what these errors feel like and more importantly, what the correct move feels like.

When you can feel a correct position, it makes it easier to repeat and ultimately, repetition it essential when trying to engrain a new motor skill or movement.

Live View takes the guesswork out of the equation and allows the golfer to see the movement and position of their body and club in real time. Simply position the camera at the desired angle then position your iPad on the floor in front of your ball. This allows you to look at your swing from a different angle while staying in your golf posture and therefore being able to rehearse certain moves in situ.

The app then displays what it sees – your swing – in real time. You can even draw circles and plane lines to highlight certain positions, capture video from it and even send them to your coach for analysis. The other great thing about Live View is that it’s portable, lightweight and easy to set up – you can attach it to your golf bag to achieve the desired height.

Golf Monthly Instruction

You can continually adjust your swing until it matches your target swing position. The live video creates a strong muscle memory for the correct swing mechanics. When every practice swing is correct, your learning accelerates dramatically, and you gain a stronger sense for what the improved position feels like.

They say that practice makes permanent rather than perfect, but with Live View it has the capability to be both.