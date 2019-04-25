The PowaKaddy Compact C2i GPS trolley is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.

PowaKaddy Compact C2i GPS

Editor’s Choice 2019

Feature-packed electric trolleys tend to take up a lot of room while space-saving options can lack the features golfers would find useful. This is no longer the case thanks to the PowaKaddy Compact C2i GPS.

It shares the same compact-folding frame as the Compact C2i, the smallest around in terms of volume, but combines it with integrated GPS.

The handle is pre-loaded with over 38,000 courses worldwide –meaning there’s no need for any external GPS device. Your course is automatically detected and on the 2.8”full colour widescreen display, the front, middle and back distances are shown along with the battery level, time, hole number and its par, current speed and the total distance traveled.

Feature packed

You can also access distances to reach upcoming hazards, whichcertainly comes in handy when plotting strategy and club selection for the upcoming shot. Thefront, middle and back distances are accurate, quick to update and surprisingly easy to read on the display, even in bright sunlight. The handle unit itself has lots of useful features, like a compartment that holds two balls as well as tee and pencil holders.

Excellent reliability

Also impressive was the battery life. After 18 holes around our relatively flat course, the 18-hole battery still had just under half a tank of juice left. The battery itself is light, easy to slot in on arrival to the course and can be left in situ when folding the trolley down.

Golfers will also appreciate the more seamless course updating system via the PowaKaddy app and also how quiet and smooth the trolley is. It really does require minimal effort and you haven’t got to worry about putting off your playing partners while in motionbecause it is so quiet.

The Compact C2i GPS trolley does the job of an entry-level GPS device incorporated into a lightweight, robust and easy-to-use electric trolley, providing excellent value for money. It is simple to assemble, takes up a surprisingly small amount of space and offers useful features for golfers on the handle console, making it a shoe-in for this year’s Editor’s Choice.

