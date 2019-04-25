The PRG Originals Headcovers are one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.

PRG Originals Headcovers

Editor’s Choice 2019

We all like to stand out from the crowd occasionally and it sometimes seems hard to do that on the golf course without dressing up like John Daly. But of course, it’s possible to express yourself a little more subtly than that. Accessories specialists PRG spotted that gap in the market and stepped into it superbly well. Their range of Originals headcovers allow the golfer to express a bit of personality without the need for ostentatious showing off.

High standard of workmanship

PRG designs and manufactures bespoke golf accessories of the highest quality, but the company strives to deliver these with an affordable price tag. Featuring the highest standard of workmanship, the PRG Originals headcovers showcase PRG’s focus to produce pioneering designs and to utilise the best quality materials and manufacturing processes.

The Originals collection includes putter covers, wood covers and alignment stick covers. Featuring a premium leatherette exterior and soft interior lining, these are innovative and top-quality products that will seriously enhance the look of any golf bag.

Stylish, quirky and fun

A selection of stylish, fun, quirky or patriotic designs are available and each is finished to the highest standard. Whether you opt for a Las Vegas putter cover, Route 66 wood covers or a Lucky Charm alignment stick cover, there’s something in the range to give your bag an edgy look.

Sometimes, these bespoke covers can fade and wear quickly but we’ve been impressed with the durability of the PRG Originals covers. They’ll take a fair bit of use and still retain their sheen and colour.

The PRG Originals headcover range will suit any golfer looking to add a little personality and fun to their golf bag… They allow you to express yourself a little on the fairways without making you feel self-conscious and we think that’s just the right mix.

For all the latest gear news and launches, follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.