The Shot Scope V2 is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list

Shot Scope V2

Editor’s Choice 2019

Shot Scope’s pioneering, innovative distance measuring device combines advanced GPS technology with its popular automatic performance tracking, once again earning a place on our coveted list.

The watch itself displays front, middle and back distances and has three modes to meet different golfing requirements; GPS, PRO and GPS+TRACK.

In both GPS and GPS+TRACK modes, the LCD screen displays distances to the front, middle and back of the green from the golfer’s real-time position, using Smart GPS.

Performance tracking is activated in both PRO and GPS+TRACK modes. The device works in the background to collect over 100 Tour-level statistics, broken down into five areas: clubs, tee shots, approaches, short game and putting.

The latest version provides front, middle and back yardages, as well as distances to hazards and bunkers. Users can also flag penalty shots during a round to reduce the time spent editing scores post-round, and the user experience of the Performance Dashboard has been improved with more in-depth statistics available.

A recent update allows you to collect ‘Medals’ for achieving certain goals, while a new ‘Leaderboards’ feature will enable you to compare yourself against the rest of the database in different categories and filter by location, age and handicap. The ‘Goals’ feature is also a nice touch, giving you realistic targets to achieve.

With an RRP of £225, the V2 offers excellent value given the level of performance and functionality the device delivers. We found the V2 watch to be comfortable to wear and felt that the level of on-course information provided is excellent. But where this device truly comes into its own is after the round when you can analyse your data on a connected device. There’s so much to consider, from detailed distance stats to information on your accuracy, scrambling, even putting. Used correctly, this information can help you target the areas of your game that need work and help you improve.

