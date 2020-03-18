A Message From Golf Monthly’s Editor

As Coronavirus appears set to make the greatest impact on our national health and economy since wartime, it feels appropriate to acknowledge the impact the crisis is having at every level of our sport.

Golf was already under pressure, especially in GB&I, after a very wet winter that’s meant many courses have been closed more often than they have been open in recent months. The current situation will only exacerbate matters.

In the wider golfing world, the impact is being felt with the postponement or cancellation of events like The Masters and the USPGA and uncertainly surrounding professional and amateur tournaments at all levels.

The reality is that there will be a huge impact on golfers and golf businesses alike, with finances as well as people’s emotional health put under increasing strain.

Every golfer knows the health benefits – both physical and mental – that playing the game offers and the social interaction golf brings is equally invaluable.

At the moment, courses, if not clubhouses, seem to be open and I can only recommend getting out for knock on your own or with friends if you can do so within the boundaries of the advice being issued by the government.

One of golf’s greatest appeals is that it can be enjoyed by people of all ages and the sport has an especially strong and vibrant senior section. I’d urge the whole golf community to do what they can to support older golfers who are likely to be affected more than most, with restrictions on their movement and ability to visit clubs and play.

We know that with no live golf being broadcast and the prospect of being able to play less, and in the near future quite possibly no golf, there will be a huge gap in golfers’ lives.

To help fill that void, the Golf Monthly team is working around the clock to bring you the news, expert opinion and features you need to remain informed and entertained in the days and weeks ahead.

Content on our digital channels is being updated multiple times a day and those companies that print and distribute the magazine have contingency plans to enable them to continue to operate.

We are here to try and support the golf community, and by everyone in that community supporting one another we will get through this and be back on the course and enjoying our golf as soon as possible.

Yours sincerely,

Michael Harris – Editor, Golf Monthly

