‘Another Tiger Woods Win Will Knock Every Other Sport Out Of The Headlines’

“That fierce focus was what his opponents feared the most in his heyday. The key stage in his recovery will be the day he truly thinks he can win again because that is when the other leading players will begin to think the same and be afraid once more”.

Four years ago, Tiger Woods was just about the only golfer I’d ever really heard of. I had little interest or enthusiasm for a sport I had never played or even wanted to. I had no idea that I was about to become hooked on the game and would soon be posting and blogging about it on a weekly basis. I didn’t know anything about golf, but I did know who Tiger Woods was. And that’s why his return is so important.

During the four years in which I have graduated from beginner to addict, Tiger has played fewer competition rounds than me. In fact, I have actually won more times than he has. His last triumph was in 2013 and since then he has experienced surgery, arrest and community service. In these same years in which I have started to learn my Rorys from my Roseys and to watch and even study the world’s finest exponents of the game, Tiger’s most famous image has been a police mug shot. Until now.

Golf has never lost faith in Tiger Woods. It cannot afford to. When, as a 21-year old, he won the first of his Majors by a whopping 12-stroke margin at Augusta in 1997, the whole economy of the professional game changed overnight. A superstar had been born… perhaps golf’s only superstar. Prize funds doubled over the next four or five years and so did the television viewing figures for golf whenever the name of ‘Woods’ appeared on a weekend leaderboard. Over a decade on from the last (or should I say the most recent) of those 14 Major triumphs, the flagging golfing economy wants, maybe needs him back among the contenders.

Nicklaus, Player and Darren Clarke all won Majors in their 40’s… Tom Watson so nearly won one at the age of 59. Woods revived his winning ways just five years ago before injury ushered back his demons. He’s 42 now. Another Championship win at this stage of his career would knock every other sport out of the headlines. A 12th placed finish at the Honda Classic won’t shorten his Masters odds by much, but there was a consistency about his scoring and a steadiness about his play that augurs well for the latest ‘coming’. Tiger can’t ever do anything ‘under the radar’ (as he found out to the cost of his reputation and marriage eight years ago) but this was a much quieter comeback and more promising for that.

