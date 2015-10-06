Fantasy Focus: British Masters returns

The tournament returns for the first time in seven years.

Let’s start Fantasy Focus by giving you this week’s bonus code, allowing you one extra transfer: Hunt3rMahan – valid until 23:59 on Wednesday

The British Masters returns to golfers’ schedules this week after seven years away. Ian Poulter will host the event at Woburn’s Marquess course.

Among the players competing are major winners Graeme McDowell, Padraig Harrington and Darren Clarke.

Recent European Tour winners Thorbjorn Olesen and Thomas Pieters will also be in the field, alongside young British talent in the form of Ashley Chesters and Matt Fitzpatrick.

WATCH: What’s in Darren Clarke’s bag?

GM tips for each category

USA 1: David Lipsky – With a T3 finish in his last three events, Lipsky has shown he has the attributes to compete. His last two performances have been disappointing, but he is still one of the more in-form Americans in the field.

USA 2: Peter Uihlein – A couple of top 20 finishes in his last five tournaments mean Uihlein is a decent bet for some high points.

Great Britain: Tommy Fleetwood – A solid week at the Alfred Dunhill Links saw Fleetwood finish T13. This might be a sign he is coming out of his mini-slump.

Ireland: Shane Lowry – It’s hard to not see Lowry being in contention if he plays to his best. Winning the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in August has proven he can get into a winning position and keep it.

Scandinavia: Thorbjorn Olesen – Either side of three disappointing results for Olesen was a T5 in Czechoslovakia and a win at the Alfred Dunhill Links. Enough to indicate he could challenge again.

Rest of Europe: Thomas Pieters – It’s hard to look past the Belgians’ consecutive wins last month. He slipped down the field at the weekend, but is liable to bounce back given recent results.

Asia: Kiradech Aphibarnrat – Another player who arrives at Woburn on the back of a good result. He finished T4 in Scotland at the weekend and won the Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play in August.

Africa: Darren Fichardt – The South African has two tops 20s in his last three tournaments. A poor result at the weekend shouldn’t cloud what had been decent form.

Australasia: Scott Hend – His fourth place finish at the recent Porshce European Open should give him confidence he can compete again this week.

South America: Fabrizio Zanotti – The Paraguayan has T3 and fourth place finishes within the last month. A strong bet to come out fighting at Woburn.

