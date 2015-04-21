A look at who to pick from the Volvo China Open and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Fantasy Focus: China and New Orleans

So first up this week you can get the first bonus transfer of the season – by entering the bonus code below on your My Team page. This will give you one extra transfer.

Bonus Code – RoryMc1lroy

Also sign up to our weekly newsletter to get a reminder about the transfer code each week

That will give you a massive 6 transfers to play with, and if you are in the same situation as me that will allow you to have a strong team of 9 for this week’s tournament.

If you are not in as good a position one thing to consider this week is that the next tournament in the fantasy league is the The Players Championship, and you wil want to have as many people in that field as possible so as to get the 50% bonus for that event.

As with very week that there are two tournaments running the points are the same on both the European and PGA Tour, so you want to have a good spread of players from each event.

That means you will have twice the opportunity to get that big 400 point first prize.

I have 6 transfers this week as I have entered by bonus code and have 3 players who were in my team last week who are also playing this week.

GM Tipsters Team

USA 1 Dustin Johnson

USA 2 Brendan Steele

GB Justin Rose

Ire Rory McIlroy (not playing this week)

Scandanivia Alex Noren

Rest of Europe Rafael Cabrera Bello

Asia Byeong Hun An

South Africa Darren Fichardt

Australasia Scott Hend

South America Camillo Villegas

Captain Justin Rose

Means I have 5 on the European Tour and 4 players on the PGA Tour.

Very happy to have Justin Rose leading the way for my team this week, as the course should suit his iron play.

We'll also reveal the weekly bonus transfer code in this column. This week, it's 'RoryMc1lroy'. Input the code via your team page to get an additional transfer. Must be done before midnight on Wednesday.

Also sign up to our weekly newsletter to get a reminder of the code.