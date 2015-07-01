Fantasy Focus: Greenbrier; French Open

This week the Fantasy Focus column looks at the best picks for the PGA Tour's Greenbrier Classic and the European Tour's Alstom Open de France.

Let’s start Fantasy Focus by giving you this week’s Fantasy Golf bonus code, which grants you one extra transfer.

Bonus code: MattKuch4r – this is valid until 23:59 tonight.

This week the PGA Tour heads to the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia. Angel Cabrera is the defending champion, but undoubtedly it’s Tiger Woods who will draw the most attention.

The American last played this tournament three years ago and failed to make the weekend.

France is the destination for the European Tour this week, with Graeme McDowell aiming to seal a third straight win at the Alstom Open de France.

A score of 5 under won the tournament for McDowell last year and would give him a timely boost heading into the Open.

GM Tips for this week:

USA 1: Kevin Kisner – In his last three tournaments, Kisner has finished T5, T8, T12. He’s a man in form and likely to have another strong week.

USA 2: Bubba Watson – Fresh from his second win at the Travelers Championship, Watson seems a strong bet. He finished T16 at the Greenbrier last year.

Great Britain: James Morrison – With a win and two T11 finishes since May, including last week in Munich, the Englishman is one of the most in-form players in the field in France.

Ireland: Graeme McDowell – With two consecutive wins at the French Open, it doesn’t take a seasoned golf fan to know that the Northern Irishman is the man to back.

Scandinavia: Peter Hanson – A strong T7 finish at the BMW International Open could carry over into this week.

Rest of Europe: Rafa Cabrera-Bello – The Spaniard has finished in the top 13 in his last four tournaments. A T2 performance at the Lyoness Open a couple of weeks ago has him edging closer to a win.

Asia: Thongchai Jaidee – Although the man from Thailand finished below fellow countryman Kiradech Aphibarnrat in Munich, Jaidee is in better form. He has T2, T10 and T11 results in his last five events.

South Africa: Darren Fichardt – With two top 20 finishes in his last five tournaments, Fichardt would be a solid bet.

Australasia: Steven Bowditch – Bowditch won at the AT&T Byron Nelson and also finished T15 at the Travelers. His form is much better than fellow Australian Marc Leishman, while Adam Scott isn’t in action.

South Amercia: Angel Cabrera – The Argentine won at the Greenbrier last year. His form isn’t great, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him challenge again this week.

