Why Sports Journalists Are As Important As Ever Read our editor-at-large Bill Elliott’s column, originally printed in the May 2019 issue of Golf Monthly To London twice in a few days. Once to a glitzy awards dinner at which a talented platoon of the country’s outstanding sportswriters and photographers were suitably rewarded for their efforts over the past year, and then 72 hours later to St Bride’s Church, which is tucked away a few yards off Fleet Street and which has been the spiritual home of the media for many years. Fleet Street, of course, is no longer headquarters for the nation’s great newspapers. These days the one-time home of the old trade is a more mundane area, the former newspaper offices now filled with people who know about insurance and finance and other apparently important stuff. This means the pubs are quieter, the lunchtimes shorter and the fun much harder to find. Podcast: Bill Elliott – My Life in Golf Those of us who spent important bits of our careers there still feel a thrill just walking down towards St Paul’s from the law courts, but it is the thrill of remembering what was, not what is. Anyway, I was there to join many others in celebrating the life of James Lawton, who I first met when we were both on the sports desk of the Daily Express in Manchester a couple of years before The Beatles split up. Jim matured into a brilliant observer of the sports scene, his enthusiasm for the daft games we play and his effortless eloquence in describing the participants and the surroundings lifting him into the elite of our own game. I’ll be back at St Bride’s sooner than desired to celebrate another wonderful sportswriter, Hugh McIlvanney, who died earlier this year and who leaves behind a legacy of what some of us consider genius.

What has this to do with golf? Well, as I wandered away from the church – yes, to a pub – I reflected on why sportswriters have any relevance in this age of instant news, scores, sackings or updates on what’s happening at The Masters. We may all see this stuff as we walk down any street, even watching the television pictures on our phones. Yet while these scores and pictures tell us much, they never tell the whole story. It’s always been important to have a journalist who tells you what you either can’t or don’t see and even more important for him or her to tell you what this or that sports star is really like. Golf Monthly Instruction These days, however, when players have their own Twitter accounts and the rest of the web paraphernalia, they do not need a sportswriter to get their opinions across. The big difference is the journalist is apt to ask a question they don’t expect and to elicit a reply that is not flavoured with the need to please a sponsor or dulled by the anodyne hand of a PR assistant. While TV has immeasurably enhanced our general enjoyment of sport and especially golf, your better idea of what a supposed hero is really like will almost certainly have been offered to you by a journalist. It’s harder than ever for the sportswriter to do this today, because so many stars are barricaded by a team of helpers and press conferences are organised in such a way that any sort of close contact is frowned upon if not physically impossible. But we try.