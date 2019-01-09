Clubhouse Podcast Ep 1: Is Rory Right To Call The European Tour A “Stepping Stone”?

The podcast is back for 2019! This week we discuss a number of topics including Rory McIlroy's decision to focus more on the PGA Tour

The Golf Monthly Clubhouse podcast is back for 2019!

Senior Content Editor Tom Clarke is joined by Digital Writer Elliott Heath to look back on the Sentry Tournament of Champions, discuss Padraig Harrington’s Ryder Cup Captaincy and Rory McIlroy’s decision to focus more on the PGA Tour.

We also look at the new equipment releases and take a quiz.

Listen to the Podcast on Soundcloud below:

The 2019 Clubhouse Podcast will be out every Tuesday with Tom and Elliott + guests, and is available via your usual Podcast providers.

