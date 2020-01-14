We preview a big week in Abu Dhabi plus our technical editor gives his verdict on Callaway's new 'Mavrik'

Podcast: Abu Dhabi Preview + Callaway Mavrik Driver Verdict

This week we review the Sony and South African Opens and look ahead to a big week in Abu Dhabi where World No.1 Brooks Koepka returns.

We also hear our equipment editor’s review of the brand new Callaway Mavrik, discuss the best innovations of the 2010s and answer your questions from social media.

Listen below –

