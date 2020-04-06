Get to know seven-time European Tour winner Bernd Wiesberger better in this exclusive feature interview

Podcast: Bernd Wiesberger Exclusive Interview

This week we chat with seven-time European Tour winner Bernd Wiesberger. The Austrian tells us how he got into golf, why he chose golf over skiing, his rise up the world rankings, injuries, victories and much, much more. Enjoy!

