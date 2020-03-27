Jim Croxton, CEO of the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association, tells us how the greenkeeping industry is handing the Coronavirus pandemic
Podcast – BIGGA CEO On Coronavirus: ‘The Most Intense 48 Hours Of My Career’
Jim Croxton, CEO of BIGGA (British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association) joins the podcast this week to discuss how the greenkeeping industry is coping with the Coronavirus pandemic.
Tom and Elliott also round up the latest from the world of golf in a week where the Olympics was postponed and the US Open also looks likely to be pushed back. Listen below:
