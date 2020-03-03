The podcast team debate Paul Azinger's 'that European Tour' comment as well as much more this week...

Podcast: ‘Blinkered Azinger’s Comments Are Embarrassing’

On the podcast this week we discuss Paul Azinger’s comments on the European Tour and Lee Westwood, as well as Sungjae Im’s Honda Classic victory.

There’s plenty more including audio from Rory McIlroy on his return to the Irish Open and our Arnold Palmer Invitational preview.

Listen below:

As mentioned on the podcast, join the new Clubhouse Facebook group here.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on itunes here

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on acast here

Trending On Golf Monthly

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse on Spotify here

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram