Listen to this week's podcast here...
Podcast: Can DJ Dominate? + Popov’s Fairytale And Langasque Exclusive
We round up a busy week where Dustin Johnson returned to the World No.1 spot with his 22nd PGA Tour title at The Northern Trust in finishing at 30 under par. We discuss his ‘disappointing’ 60 and ask whether he can keep the World No.1 spot for a sustained period of time. We also look back on Sophia Popov’s stunning Women’s Open win and hear from Wales Open winner Romain Langasque. As well as all that, we also preview this week’s tour events at Olympia Fields and The Belfry. Listen below –
