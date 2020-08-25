Listen to this week's podcast here...

Podcast: Can DJ Dominate? + Popov’s Fairytale And Langasque Exclusive

We round up a busy week where Dustin Johnson returned to the World No.1 spot with his 22nd PGA Tour title at The Northern Trust in finishing at 30 under par. We discuss his ‘disappointing’ 60 and ask whether he can keep the World No.1 spot for a sustained period of time. We also look back on Sophia Popov’s stunning Women’s Open win and hear from Wales Open winner Romain Langasque. As well as all that, we also preview this week’s tour events at Olympia Fields and The Belfry. Listen below –

Golf Monthly Instruction Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

Apple podcasts: Listen here

Spotify: Listen here

Acast: Listen here

iHeartRadio: Listen here

Stitcher: Listen here

Deezer: Listen here

TuneIn: Listen here

Player FM: Listen here

Podbean: Listen here

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram