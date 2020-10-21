A look ahead to this week's action as well as our chat with Harleyford GC's General Manager on Tyrrell Hatton, hoodies and more

Podcast: Can Tiger Woods Make History This Week?

On the podcast this week we look back on the CJ Cup and Scottish Championship, and preview the Zozo Championship where Tiger Woods could break the all-time PGA Tour wins record.

We also hear from Harleyford GC’s General Manager Jack Slade on what it’s like having Tyrrell Hatton as a long-time member, hoodies, dress codes and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Listen below:

Apple podcasts: Listen here

Spotify: Listen here

Acast: Listen here

iHeartRadio: Listen here

Stitcher: Listen here

Deezer: Listen here

TuneIn: Listen here

Player FM: Listen here

Podbean: Listen here

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram