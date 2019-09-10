Podcast: Casey, KLM Open + Solheim Cup Preview

Elliott Heath

We look back on Casey's 14th European Tour win and ahead to the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles

This week we look back on Paul Casey’s European Open win and ahead to the KLM Open, Greenbrier and Solheim Cup.

We also hear tips from 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia and answer your questions from social media.

