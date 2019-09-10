Podcast: Casey, KLM Open + Solheim Cup Preview

This week we look back on Paul Casey’s European Open win and ahead to the KLM Open, Greenbrier and Solheim Cup.

We also hear tips from 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia and answer your questions from social media.

