This week we hear some superb tips from two Englishmen

Podcast: Colsaerts Ends 7-Year Win Drought + Pepperell And Fisher

This week Tom and Elliott look back on big wins for Nicolas Colsaerts and Justin Thomas at the Open de France and CJ Cup.

We also preview the Zozo Championship and Portugal Masters and hear from Eddie Pepperell and ‘Mr 59’ Oli Fisher.

