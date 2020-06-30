Hear our exclusive chat with former World No.1 Dustin Johnson on this week's podcast

Podcast: DJ Exclusive – “My Career Should Have Been Better”

Dustin Johnson talks to us about how to win Majors, his career so far and future goals. We also look back on DJ’s Travelers win, discuss the PGA Tour’s positive Covid-19 tests and preview the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Listen below:

