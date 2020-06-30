Hear our exclusive chat with former World No.1 Dustin Johnson on this week's podcast
Podcast: DJ Exclusive – “My Career Should Have Been Better”
Dustin Johnson talks to us about how to win Majors, his career so far and future goals. We also look back on DJ’s Travelers win, discuss the PGA Tour’s positive Covid-19 tests and preview the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Listen below:
Apple podcasts: Listen here
Spotify: Listen here
Acast: Listen here
iHeartRadio: Listen here
Stitcher: Listen here
Deezer: Listen here
TuneIn: Listen here
Player FM: Listen here
Podbean: Listen here
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram