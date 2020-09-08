Listen to this week's podcast featuring two exclusive interviews...
Podcast: Dustin Johnson And Mel Reid Exclusives
This week we look back on DJ’s FedEx Cup win and hear from the man himself. We also chat to six-time LET winner Mel Reid.
Listen below:
Apple podcasts: Listen here
Spotify: Listen here
Acast: Listen here
iHeartRadio: Listen here
Stitcher: Listen here
Deezer: Listen here
TuneIn: Listen here
Player FM: Listen here
Podbean: Listen here
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram