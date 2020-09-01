England Golf's CEO Jeremy Tomlinson discusses how golf is thriving post-lockdown

Podcast: England Golf CEO Jeremy Tomlinson + Tour Championship Preview

This week we hear from England Golf CEO Jeremy Tomlinson on how golf is thriving post-lockdown. We also look back on huge wins for Rahm and Hojgaard, and preview this week’s Tour Championship. Listen below –

