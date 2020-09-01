England Golf's CEO Jeremy Tomlinson discusses how golf is thriving post-lockdown
Podcast: England Golf CEO Jeremy Tomlinson + Tour Championship Preview
This week we hear from England Golf CEO Jeremy Tomlinson on how golf is thriving post-lockdown. We also look back on huge wins for Rahm and Hojgaard, and preview this week’s Tour Championship. Listen below –
Apple podcasts: Listen here
Spotify: Listen here
Acast: Listen here
iHeartRadio: Listen here
Stitcher: Listen here
Deezer: Listen here
TuneIn: Listen here
Player FM: Listen here
Podbean: Listen here
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram