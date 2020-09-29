Listen to this week's podcast here...

Podcast: Golf Is Back In Britain + Catlin’s Winning Caddie

On the podcast this week we look back on wins for Hudson Swafford and John Catlin and preview this week’s Scottish Open and Sanderson Farms Championship. There’s plenty of other golf chat too and we also hear from George Ounstead, who was on the bag for John Catlin’s recent Valderrama Masters victory – in his first ever week caddying on the European Tour! Listen below:

Golf Monthly Instruction

Apple podcasts: Listen here

Spotify: Listen here

Acast: Listen here

iHeartRadio: Listen here

Stitcher: Listen here

Deezer: Listen here

TuneIn: Listen here

Player FM: Listen here

Podbean: Listen here

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram