The Northern Irishman tells us about his Ryder Cup goals and much more in this fascinating interview

Podcast: Graeme McDowell’s Ryder Cup Goal

This week we have an exclusive interview with Graeme McDowell who talks about his goals for 2020, his slump post-2015, balancing his personal and professional lives, his incredible 2010 season and much more.

We also look back on his Saudi win and Webb Simpson’s Phoenix Open win. There are also previews of this week’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am and betting tips plus we discuss the newly-proposed Premier Golf League.

