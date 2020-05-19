Podcast: How Callaway Designs Clubs + The US Open Won’t Be An Open

This week we have a fascinating interview with Callaway Golf’s Senior Vice President of R&D Dr Alan Hocknell to hear how the company designs clubs. Tom and Elliott also discuss all the latest goings-on from around the golfing world including why the US Open won’t be an open this year and our review of the Driving Relief match.

