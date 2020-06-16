Lots to discuss this week on the Clubhouse Podcast after the PGA Tour's first event back in three months

Podcast: ‘How Can You Be Anything Other Than Impressed With DeChambeau?’

The PGA Tour has returned! The podcast team look back on the week’s events at Colonial where there were plenty of big stories. Berger’s win, DeChambeau’s weight gain, McIlroy, Schauffele, Morikawa, Rose, Spieth and more are discussed. We also preview the RBC Heritage and round up all the latest golf news. Listen below –

