Podcast: How TaylorMade Signed Rahm + Golf Returning Soon?

TaylorMade’s VP of Tour Operations Keith Sbarbaro talks us through the fascinating story of how the company signed Jon Rahm. Tom and Elliott also discuss the latest in the world of golf including when UK courses will re-open and the return of the professional game. Listen below –

Golf Monthly Instruction

