Will the Premier Golf League get off the ground? We discuss that and plenty more in this week's Clubhouse Podcast...

Podcast: Is The Premier Golf League Dead In The Water?

Join us this week for a very busy show as we discuss Patrick Reed’s WGC-Mexico Championship win, preview the Honda Classic and ask whether Rory McIlroy needs to improve his putting. We also discuss whether the new Premier Golf League will even go ahead and then debate how to grow the game of golf. Tune in for all that and much more!

