We chat to two-time European Tour winner John Catlin on the podcast this week

Podcast: John Catlin Interview + Who Next For The Career Slam?

This week we hear from two-time European Tour winner John Catlin on his career so far and an incredible 2020 where he won the Valderrama Masters and Irish Open. We also discuss golf’s return in England and ask which player will be next to complete the career grand slam. Listen below –

