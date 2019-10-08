World No.4 Jon Rahm talks us through his equipment set-up on this week's podcast

Podcast: Jon Rahm Exclusive

On this week’s podcast we hear exclusively from Spanish Open winner Jon Rahm who speaks in depth on his current equipment set-up.

We also look back on his win as well as Kevin Na’s Shriners Open triumph and look ahead to the Italian Open and Houston Open.

