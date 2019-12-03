Listen to a fascinating interview with Jon Rahm plus much more in this week's pod
Podcast: Jon Rahm Exclusive Interview
This week we hear an exclusive and fascinating interview with Race to Dubai champion and European Tour Golfer of the Year Jon Rahm.
We also discuss the BBC losing the Masters, Sports Personality of the Year and answer your questions…enjoy!
Listen below:
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram