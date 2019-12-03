Podcast: Jon Rahm Exclusive Interview

Elliott Heath

Listen to a fascinating interview with Jon Rahm plus much more in this week's pod

This week we hear an exclusive and fascinating interview with Race to Dubai champion and European Tour Golfer of the Year Jon Rahm.

We also discuss the BBC losing the Masters, Sports Personality of the Year and answer your questions…enjoy!

