We look back on a busy week at the RBC Heritage, hear from Justin Rose and discuss the possible Ryder Cup postponement
Podcast: Justin Rose Exclusive + Is Simpson Golf’s Most Underrated Player?
This week we look back on a busy weekend on Hilton Head Island where Webb Simpson won his second title of the year to break into the world’s top five for the first time. The PGA Tour also had its first positive Covid-19 test. We also hear exclusively from Justin Rose on his technique, discuss the possible postponement of the Ryder Cup and more. Listen below –
Apple podcasts: Listen here
Spotify: Listen here
Acast: Listen here
iHeartRadio: Listen here
Stitcher: Listen here
Deezer: Listen here
TuneIn: Listen here
Player FM: Listen here
Podbean: Listen here
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram