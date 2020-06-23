We look back on a busy week at the RBC Heritage, hear from Justin Rose and discuss the possible Ryder Cup postponement

Podcast: Justin Rose Exclusive + Is Simpson Golf’s Most Underrated Player?

This week we look back on a busy weekend on Hilton Head Island where Webb Simpson won his second title of the year to break into the world’s top five for the first time. The PGA Tour also had its first positive Covid-19 test. We also hear exclusively from Justin Rose on his technique, discuss the possible postponement of the Ryder Cup and more. Listen below –

