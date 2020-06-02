Podcast: Lee Westwood On 30+ Years With Ping

This week we chat to former World No.1 Lee Westwood about his equipment as well as his 33 year relationship with Ping. Tom, Elliott and Sam also discuss the latest golf news including the European Tour’s return, next week’s PGA Tour restart, four balls now being allowed in England and more. Listen below –

