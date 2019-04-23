David Taylor joins the podcast to discuss his week covering Tiger's Masters win before playing the course on Monday
Podcast: What It Was Like To Play Augusta Last Week
Last week, David Taylor covered The Masters for Golf Monthly and was lucky enough to play Augusta National the day after Tiger Woods won his 15th Major Championship.
Listen below –
On this week’s podcast, Dave describes his week covering the year’s first Major and his experience of playing the course.
Dave covers a number of topics including watching Tiger, the course and its infrastructure, the phone policy, food and more.
