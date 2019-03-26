Listen to our latest episode here...

Podcast: Match Play Preview + Golf In 100 Years?

In this week’s episode Tom and Elliott look back on Paul Casey’s Valspar win plus Scott Hend’s Maybank Championship triumph.

We look ahead to this week’s WGC-Match Play and hear Tommy Fleetwood’s match play tips.

We also answer questions from social media and finish with our usual quiz.

Listen on Soundcloud below:

Golf Monthly Instruction

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on itunes here

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on acast here

Trending On Golf Monthly

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse on Spotify here