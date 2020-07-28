We're joined by four-time European Tour winner Matt Wallace in this week's Clubhouse Podcast

Podcast: Matt Wallace – I Have No Doubt I Can Win Majors

This week we catch up with four-time European Tour winner Matt Wallace who talks life on the PGA Tour, his career so far and future goals. We also round up all the tour latest, preview the upcoming WGC and discuss whether nomad golfers should be allowed handicaps. Listen below:

