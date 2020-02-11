This week we have a packed show for you featuring some superb insight from Rory McIlroy as well as all the latest news from the golfing world
Podcast: McIlroy Exclusive, Genesis Preview and Distance Debate
We have a busy episode for you this week featuring some great insight from Rory McIlroy on his game, all the tour latest including the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Genesis Invitational and Jason Day revealing that he came close to retiring last year.
We finish up by answering your questions from social media. Listen below:
Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on itunes here
Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on acast here
Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse on Spotify here
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram