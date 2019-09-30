Podcast: McIlroy “Sick” Of Easy Setups + 2020 Ryder Cup Teams Predicted

We discuss Rory's comments on wanting setups to be harder plus we predict our 2020 Ryder Cup teams
McIlroy “Sick” Of Easy Setups + 2020 Ryder Cup Teams Predicted
Tom and Elliott look back on a busy weekend of golf and discuss Rory McIlroy’s comments about setups being too easy on the pro tours.
We then look ahead to Whistling Straits next year and predict our European and American Ryder Cup teams.
Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on itunes here
Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on acast here
Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse on Spotify here
Rory McIlroy: European Tour Course Setups Too Easy
McIlroy says he is sick of shooting low…
Where Is The Ryder Cup in 2020?
The 2020 Ryder Cup visits one of the…
Harrington Confirms Hovland Has Joined European Tour
The Norwegian star has joined with an eye…
Where Is The Ryder Cup In 2022?
Where will the Ryder Cup be held once…
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels