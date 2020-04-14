Podcast: Padraig Harrington Exclusive Interview

Elliott Heath

This week we hear from three-time Major winner and 2020 European Ryder Cup Captain Padraig Harrington

This week Golf Monthly’s Joel Tadman catches up with three-time Major winner and 2020 European Ryder Cup Captain Padraig Harrington. The Irishman tells us about his love for coaching, what goes in to being a Ryder Cup captain, how the teams might be picked and much more. Listen below:

