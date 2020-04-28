This week we chat to 2014 European Ryder Cup Captain Paul McGinley

Podcast: Paul McGinley Exclusive Interview

This week we chat to Europe’s 2014 Ryder Cup Captain Paul McGinley who discusses coaching, the mental game, Rory McIlroy, slow play, distance and technology in golf, the Olympics, Ryder Cup and much more…enjoy!

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on itunes here