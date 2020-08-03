The year's final Major is finally here - listen to our PGA Championship preview
Podcast: PGA Championship Preview And Quiz
The year’s first Major is finally upon us! This week we preview the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park, looking at the storylines, the history, the players, the course and our tips. We also round up the latest tour news and finish with a PGA Championship quiz. Listen below:
Apple podcasts: Listen here
Spotify: Listen here
Acast: Listen here
iHeartRadio: Listen here
Stitcher: Listen here
Deezer: Listen here
TuneIn: Listen here
Player FM: Listen here
Podbean: Listen here
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram