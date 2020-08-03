The year's final Major is finally here - listen to our PGA Championship preview

Podcast: PGA Championship Preview And Quiz

The year’s first Major is finally upon us! This week we preview the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park, looking at the storylines, the history, the players, the course and our tips. We also round up the latest tour news and finish with a PGA Championship quiz. Listen below:

