We round up a busy week on tour, preview an even busier one and hear from a golfer who has played the world's top 100 courses
Podcast: Playoffs, Women’s Open And The World’s Best 18 Holes
We round up a busy weekend where Horsfield, Herman and Lewis all won on tour. We also preview the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Women’s Open and Welsh Open, and hear from Simon Holt who has played all of the world’s top 100 golf courses. Listen below:
