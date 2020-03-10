The Englishman tells us of his desire to make the team at Whistling Straits and how he'd love to one day captain Europe

Podcast: Poulter – “It Would Be A Huge Honour To Represent Europe Again”

The Postman Ian Poulter tells GM’s Neil Tappin his Ryder Cup ambitions and that he’d love to be a captain in the future. As well as that, the podcast team look back on Hatton’s Bay Hill win, discuss Rory’s struggling Sundays and preview the Players Championship.

