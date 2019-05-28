Podcast: Poulter’s Tips + Is The New Schedule Good For Golf?

Elliott Heath

This week's podcast is packed, featuring Ian Poulter's tips, all the Tour news, your questions answered and our quiz

On the podcast this week we look back at the week that was where Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger and Bronte Law all emerged victorious.

We hear Ian Poulter’s tips on distance control, pitching and practice, answer your questions from Facebook and take our usual quiz.

