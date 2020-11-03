Reaction to English courses closing, all you need to know about the World Handicap System and more...
Podcast: ‘Ridiculous Decision To Close Courses Doesn’t Make Any Sense’
We react to the news that golf courses in England are set to close amid the new nationwide lockdown. We also explain all you need to know about the new World Handicap System and round up all the latest from the professional tours.
