2016 Amateur Champion Scott Gregory discusses his glittering amateur career and opens up on the ups and downs of life on Tour
Podcast: Scott Gregory On The Ups And Downs Of Pro Life
On the podcast this week we chat to 2016 Amateur Champion Scott Gregory who discusses his glittering amateur career as well as the ups and downs of life on Tour. The Englishman speaks openly about injury, shooting 92 at the 2018 US Open and what he’s doing to regain his European Tour card. Listen Below:
