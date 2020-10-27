We discuss golf courses closing in Ireland and Wales, the World Handicap System and much more...

Podcast: Should Golf Be Exempt From Covid-19 Lockdowns?

This week we react to the news of golf courses closing in Ireland and Wales due to lockdowns and ask whether golf should be allowed to help with physical and mental wellbeing. We also discuss the new World Handicap System and recap on big wins for Patrick Cantlay and Ross McGowan. Listen below:

Golf Monthly Instruction

Apple podcasts: Listen here

Spotify: Listen here

Acast: Listen here

iHeartRadio: Listen here

Stitcher: Listen here

Deezer: Listen here

TuneIn: Listen here

Player FM: Listen here

Podbean: Listen here

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram