We discuss golf courses closing in Ireland and Wales, the World Handicap System and much more...
Podcast: Should Golf Be Exempt From Covid-19 Lockdowns?
This week we react to the news of golf courses closing in Ireland and Wales due to lockdowns and ask whether golf should be allowed to help with physical and mental wellbeing. We also discuss the new World Handicap System and recap on big wins for Patrick Cantlay and Ross McGowan. Listen below:
