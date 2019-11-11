Podcast: Should More Big Names Be Playing The European Tour Finals?

This week Tom and Elliott look back on Tyrrell Hatton’s brilliant win in Turkey and ahead to the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

We ask why more big names aren’t playing the European Tour Finals and also hear from five-time European Tour winner Matt Fitzpatrick.

As well as that, we discuss the Presidents Cup captain’s picks, golf on free-to-view TV, Hosung Choi and answer your questions.

