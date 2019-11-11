Tyrrell Hatton's Turkey win, Nedbank preview, Fitzpatrick's tips and more
Podcast: Should More Big Names Be Playing The European Tour Finals?
This week Tom and Elliott look back on Tyrrell Hatton’s brilliant win in Turkey and ahead to the Nedbank Golf Challenge.
We ask why more big names aren’t playing the European Tour Finals and also hear from five-time European Tour winner Matt Fitzpatrick.
As well as that, we discuss the Presidents Cup captain’s picks, golf on free-to-view TV, Hosung Choi and answer your questions.
Listen below –
Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on acast here
Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse on Spotify here
