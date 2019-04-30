Listen to our latest podcast here...

Podcast: Slow Play, Scheduling + How Low Can Our Editor Go?

Tom is back from Cyprus this week to discuss all the Tour news with Elliott, including the PGA Tour and European Tour action, Edoardo Molinari’s slow play timings/fines revelations, scheduling issues surrounding the women’s first Major and Tiger’s commitment to the Zozo Championship in Japan.

We also hear from our Editor Mike Harris on his Get Fast, Go Low challenge where he has teamed with Cobra/Puma to lower his handicap.

We then finish with our usual quiz.

Listen on Soundcloud below –

Golf Monthly Instruction

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on itunes here

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on acast here

Trending On Golf Monthly

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse on Spotify here